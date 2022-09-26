Gibraltar rugby prepares for Bermuda boosted by Triple header success
Gibraltar rugby heads towards its preparations for its trip to Bermuda where they will play in the World Rugby Classic, boosted by a triple header win this weekend. A 21-8 victory by a Gibraltar Select against the a visiting Royal Marines side capped what was a successful weekend of rugby. The triple header started off...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here