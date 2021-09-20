Gibraltar rugby prepares for Royal Marines
A Gibraltar Rugby Championship Select XV this weekend took on a visiting side from Marbella as the team prepares for the double header against the Royal Marines this weekend. After a long week of training, which saw players also fielded against the vets at one stage, the select XV provided an entertaining eight minute display...
