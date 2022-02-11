Gibraltar Rugby sets its vision for 2024 - including obtaining international recognition
Gibraltar Rugby this week made public its strategic plan for 2021-2024 setting out its vision for the next few years. The strategic plan, as was revealed by GRFU committee members when speaking to this newspaper was a revision of its past strategic plan following the changes which the sport has seen since it opened up...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here