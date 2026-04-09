Gibraltar Rugby U16s Impress at Marbella Festival Cup

Gibraltar Rugby’s U16s travelled to the Marbella Festival Cup this weekend, where they delivered a strong performance against youth teams from Wales and Ireland.

The highlight of the tournament was a 7–5 victory over Maesteg Celtic, this season’s Welsh regional cup finalists, a side featuring Ospreys pathway players. Gibraltar showed resilience throughout, maintaining their open running style of play against a physical opponent.

They also faced Bedlinog and Caerleon U16s, both of whom had representatives within the Welsh Dragons pathways. In a highly competitive tournament, the three Welsh clubs occupied the top three positions, with Gibraltar finishing fourth.

The festival also included teams such as Killarney from Ireland and Marbella, adding to the international nature of the competition.

Thanks were extended to Rugby Tour Spain for organising the event, and to Marbella Rugby Club for their hospitality.

Earlier in March, Gibraltar’s U12s were in action in Sevilla, where they recorded three wins against opposition from Malaga, Jerez and Elvas.

The squad delivered a determined performance, showing resilience and composure across all matches, with their efforts reflecting a strong team display.