Sat 4th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Rugby U23 narrowly defeated by Jamaica

By Stephen Ignacio
4th January 2020

Gibraltar U23 played their first full international against Jamaica U23 facing a narrow defeat.
Gibraltar started with confidence attacking and handling well. They put themselves 3-0 up through a penalty kick. Their confident push forward soon saw them rewarded with a try as they went 10-0 up.
This was to prove a wake up call for Jamaica who soon started to push Gibraltar back. Two tries saw Jamaica finish the first half at 10-14 in front.
Gibraltar started the second half scoring a try to go 15-14 in front. A failed conversion proved their downfall as Jamaica added another try to make it 15-17 to win the match. Full report coming in print edition on Tuesday.

