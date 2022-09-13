Gibraltar Rugby will play in Bermuda
Gibraltar rugby will be playing its next international match in Bermuda after its national team has been invited to be part of the 34th Annual World Rugby Classic. The Gibraltar national team will be heading to Bermuda in October for this prestigious four day event, where Gibraltar Rugby National Team will face the hosts, Bermuda...
