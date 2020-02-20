Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 20th Feb, 2020

Gibraltar scoops four awards in Startup Grind Global Conference

By Chronicle Staff
20th February 2020

The Startup Grind Gibraltar Chapter recently picked up four awards in the global conference held in the Fox Theatre, Redwood City, San Francisco.
Startup Grind Gibraltar Director Denise Matthews won ‘Director of the Year’ marking the first time in a decade this award had been won by a woman.
The global event saw some 10,000 people attend the conference in Silicon Valley for two days of nonstop education, inspiration and networking.
“We are so honoured to represent this community who's super talented founder Derek Andersen built the software Bevy that makes this all possible around the world,” said Ms Matthews.
“With now 600 Chapters we have done Gibraltar proud with this recognition and acknowledgement of the work we do in none other than Silicon Valley. It not only makes our city a focal point it is also an opportunity to exchange ideas and share knowledge of new industries.”
“This would not be possible without our team; Co-Director Małgorzata Nizielska, Mark Wilson, Paul Bellingan, our sponsors and partners Abacus Financial Services Limited, Gibraltar Finance, Regus, University of Gibraltar, Sunborn Gibraltar Hotel and Casino, the rest of the community and the team at Global HQ. Thank you.”
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo congratulated Ms Matthews on the local group’s global achievements.
“Startup Grind Gibraltar has been recognised with four awards at the Global 2020 conference in San Fransisco’s Silicon Valley,” the Government said in a statement.
“This puts Gibraltar on the world stage in this field at a crucial juncture.”

