Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 11th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Scouts return home from World Jamboree

By Eyleen Gomez
11th August 2019

A group of Gibraltar scouts have arrived back on the Rock after spending ten days at the World Scout Jamboree, a skills and adventure festival happening right now in West Virginia. The nine Scouts from the Rock made up part of the 5,000 UK Scouts joining 40,000 others taking part in the event. Jonathan Saccone,...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Government condemns latest incident at sea

Thu 8th Aug, 2019

Local News

New schools shaping up

Thu 8th Aug, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar flight diverted due to disruptive passengers

Tue 6th Aug, 2019

Local News

Aspects of Gibraltar-Spain tax treaty are 'unjustified', Spanish expert says

Fri 26th Jul, 2019

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Madrid

Wed 7th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar Scouts return home from World Jamboree

11th August 2019

Features
Sensei Joaquin teaches children the art of the Samurai

10th August 2019

Opinion & Analysis
Stop feeding YouTube to your children - Opinion

9th August 2019

Local News
Young palaeontologists recreate prehistoric tools

9th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019