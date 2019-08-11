Gibraltar Scouts return home from World Jamboree
A group of Gibraltar scouts have arrived back on the Rock after spending ten days at the World Scout Jamboree, a skills and adventure festival happening right now in West Virginia. The nine Scouts from the Rock made up part of the 5,000 UK Scouts joining 40,000 others taking part in the event. Jonathan Saccone,...
