Sat 20th Apr, 2024

Gibraltar Sea Scouts celebrate 110th anniversary

By Chronicle Staff
20th April 2024

The Gibraltar Sea Scouts marked beginning of a year-long celebration last Saturday, marking their efforts in serving their community's youth for an 110 years.

Festivities kicked off in the Piazza, where a bustling cake stall was set up by the eager Scouts.

The tables were adorned with baked goods made with care by the Scouts and their families including gooey chocolate chip cookies, towering coconut cakes frosted in white, trays of fresh-from-the-oven brownies and much more.

The sweet aromas wafted through the Piazza, drawing in visitors to purchase tasty treats and raffle tickets while supporting the Scouts' fundraising efforts.

Adding to the cheerful atmosphere was the Sea Scout Pipe Band, dressed smartly in their uniforms, who paraded around playing upbeat tunes on their bagpipes and drums.

Their performance lent an air of celebration to the event and attracted even more visitors.

People gathered to not only enjoy delicious cakes and lively music, but to show appreciation for the Sea Scouts organisation that has been building character and skills in local youth for over a century.

The cake stall kick-off was a smashing success, raising both money and excitement for the Sea Scouts' upcoming anniversary events that will allow the community to honour the group's long legacy of service.

