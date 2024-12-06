Gibraltar Sea Scouts Pipe Band celebrates 110th Anniversary with performances at Moroccan festivals

The Gibraltar Sea Scouts Pipe Band marked their 110th anniversary by returning to Morocco for the first time since the 1980s, performing at international festivals in Larache and Tangier to showcase Gibraltar's culture and strengthen ties with the region.

Gibraltar’s Pipes and Drums flew the flag for the Rock and Britain first in Larache, for the 13th edition of the ‘Entrerritmos International Festival.’

“The band led a parade of dancers and musicians representing 20 countries across the world, from Costa Rica to Senegal, down Mohammed V Avenue to the Place de la Liberation, to the delight of locals and dignitaries,” said a statement from the band.

A performance at a jam-packed Lixus Cultural Centre topped the band’s representation in Larache, which included the debuting of a new Drummer’s Salute.

The band moved north to Tangier to participate in the 3rd edition of the ‘FICHTA Festival of Nations’, leading another parade of countries through the old town, starting by the iconic Grand Café de Paris, down to the bustling Grand Socco and ending at the historical landmarks of Bab Al Marsa and Muraille de Tanger.

The band then returned to Tangier’s Marina Bay the following day for a static performance for the crowds.

The Pipe Major, Drum Major and Leading Drummer attended a gathering arranged by the festival’s organisers at the Tangier Chamber of Commerce, with various dignitaries and politicians present, including the Vice President of the Chamber and the Minister for Tourism for the Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region, who repeatedly underscored the cultural, economic and political importance of such events.

An exchange of gifts followed, with the minister recalling seeing the Sea Scouts Pipe Band in Tangier during his youth.

“One of my top aims for the band when I took over as Pipe Major was a return to Morocco,” said Pipe Major Tarik El-Yabani.

“It has been an intense few months of fundraising and hard work for us all, and it has been worth it.”

“The experience of sounding the skirl of the great highland bagpipe down the Grand Socco, possibly for the first time in its history, will be an unforgettable experience, made even more special knowing we were flying the flag for Gibraltar in a country with which our own government is working to boost links with.”

“I’d like to sincerely thank my pipers and drummers for their year round commitment, their partners for their patience and contribution to our highly successful cake stall, our private donors and all our helpers.”

He also thanked sponsors who made the trip possible namely the Ministry of Culture, Highflyer Marketing, EastGate, Gedime Motors, Signature Litigation, Lewis Stagnetto, Strait of Gibraltar Association, MH Bland, IPA Gibraltar, Balearia and uStore-it.

“Preparations are already underway for next year’s trip,” he added.