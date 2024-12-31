Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 31st Dec, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar set for New Year’s Eve celebration

Gibraltar will countdown to the New Year with GBC CEO and presenter James Neish and musician Nolan Frendo who forms part of ‘The NY Collective’. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
31st December 2024

Gibraltar will be counting down to the New Year tonight with a celebration in Casemates Square as from 10.30pm.

GBC CEO James Neish will be presenting this year’s concert alongside Miss Gibraltar 2024 Shania Ballester.

The event organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, and produced by GibMedia will feature musical entertainment from Cedar, The NY Collective, and DJ Wayne until 3am.

“This is one of the most important nights of the year, and I think as presenters its important to get it right and take people through that moment of the midnight chimes,” Mr Neish said.

“I find that people normally sort of tune in and out.”

“It's one of those programmes that you might have in the background, you might be watching, you might come at different points to Casemates, and it's just great that it has that community spirit.”

For the presenters timing is crucial to ensure the countdown is accurate.

“You can't miss it. There are no second takes,” Mr Neish said.

Tonight the musical performances will begin with Cedar, and then followed by The NY Collective which will be led by Nolan Frendo.

Mr Neish said the Collective is a selection of great local musicians who will be playing well-known songs.

This will be the second year the party has returned to Casemates since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Last year was the first year that we were back, and I think people just lapped it up,” Mr Neish said.

“One of the beautiful things which I think is important is that this is a night that is enjoyed by both locals and visitors.”

“We get lots of tourists who may be walking up and down Main Street and think, oh, is this on tomorrow? And it's a free party, and they all turn up, and it's just great to see a fantastic atmosphere all night”

“I think there were certainly thousands last year, and I know that different people, bars and restaurants will host their parties.”

Those staying at home can also join in the fun by posting on social media using the hashtag #NYEGIB.

The public is encouraged to send messages using this hashtag which will be read out by Mr Neish and Miss Ballester during the concert.

“We can read out messages, give shout-outs to people as they enjoy parties around Gibraltar,” Mr Neish said.

The New Year’s Eve countdown will be broadcast as from 10.30pm on GBC TV and the GCS Facebook page.

Most Read

Brexit

La Linea judge takes preliminary steps in complaint over border interim measures

Mon 30th Dec, 2024

Local News

Stadium bar owner challenges Govt over termination notice

Mon 30th Dec, 2024

Local News

No.6 pushes back after Albares raises sovereignty and environmental concerns over Eastside development

Mon 23rd Dec, 2024

Brexit

UK and Gib watch closely as Commission proposes phased launch of EU’s digital border system

Mon 16th Dec, 2024

Local News

£1.3m worth of licence plates sold, Govt confirms

Sun 8th Dec, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st December 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Leslie Grech and Stewart Harrison appointed MBE in New Year Honours List

30th December 2024

Local News
Stadium bar owner challenges Govt over termination notice

30th December 2024

Local News
GSD says criticism of Bassadone deal was aimed at Govt, apologises to company ‘if this was misunderstood’

30th December 2024

Local News
No.6 pushes back after Albares raises sovereignty and environmental concerns over Eastside development

23rd December 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024