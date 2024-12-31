Gibraltar set for New Year’s Eve celebration

Gibraltar will be counting down to the New Year tonight with a celebration in Casemates Square as from 10.30pm.

GBC CEO James Neish will be presenting this year’s concert alongside Miss Gibraltar 2024 Shania Ballester.

The event organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, and produced by GibMedia will feature musical entertainment from Cedar, The NY Collective, and DJ Wayne until 3am.

“This is one of the most important nights of the year, and I think as presenters its important to get it right and take people through that moment of the midnight chimes,” Mr Neish said.

“I find that people normally sort of tune in and out.”

“It's one of those programmes that you might have in the background, you might be watching, you might come at different points to Casemates, and it's just great that it has that community spirit.”

For the presenters timing is crucial to ensure the countdown is accurate.

“You can't miss it. There are no second takes,” Mr Neish said.

Tonight the musical performances will begin with Cedar, and then followed by The NY Collective which will be led by Nolan Frendo.

Mr Neish said the Collective is a selection of great local musicians who will be playing well-known songs.

This will be the second year the party has returned to Casemates since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Last year was the first year that we were back, and I think people just lapped it up,” Mr Neish said.

“One of the beautiful things which I think is important is that this is a night that is enjoyed by both locals and visitors.”

“We get lots of tourists who may be walking up and down Main Street and think, oh, is this on tomorrow? And it's a free party, and they all turn up, and it's just great to see a fantastic atmosphere all night”

“I think there were certainly thousands last year, and I know that different people, bars and restaurants will host their parties.”

Those staying at home can also join in the fun by posting on social media using the hashtag #NYEGIB.

The public is encouraged to send messages using this hashtag which will be read out by Mr Neish and Miss Ballester during the concert.

“We can read out messages, give shout-outs to people as they enjoy parties around Gibraltar,” Mr Neish said.

The New Year’s Eve countdown will be broadcast as from 10.30pm on GBC TV and the GCS Facebook page.

