Gibraltar Set to Compete at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo was to hold a reception at the Special Olympics complex in honour of the SOG team heading to Turin. The reception highlighting the importance of Gibraltar’s participation and the support the association has gained.

Present were members of the team, coaches, officials and some of the sponsors who have helped finance the trip. In particular members from the Rotary Club of Gibraltar who raised a significant amount towards the travel costs and several of whom will also be going to the Games to support the Team.

With the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin fast approaching, Gibraltar is preparing to make its mark on the international stage. The Games officially commence on 8 March with the grand Opening Ceremony at Inalpi Arena and will run until 15 March.

Gibraltar will be represented by a dedicated team of five athletes who will compete in two different sports. Their participation is a testament to the continued development of Special Olympics in Gibraltar and the commitment of local athletes, coaches, and supporters in fostering inclusive sporting opportunities.

A Prestigious Global Event

This year’s Games will bring together over 1,200 athletes with and without intellectual disabilities from around the world, competing across eight Olympic-style sports. Events will be held across four host cities: Turin, Bardonecchia, Sestriere, and Pragelato.

The Games’ slogan, “The Future is Here,” underscores the importance of sports as a platform for inclusion, solidarity, and participation. Nineteen years after hosting the historic 2006 Winter Olympics, Turin once again welcomes athletes to showcase their determination and skill on the world stage.

Law Enforcement Torch Run and Opening Ceremony

A significant tradition leading up to the Games is the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) Final Leg, which symbolizes the journey of athletes and the unity of law enforcement officers worldwide in supporting Special Olympics. The Flame of Hope, which was lit in Athens on 25 February, will make its way through various locations before reaching the Opening Ceremony.

Gibraltar’s athletes will march proudly alongside representatives from 102 other delegations during the Opening Ceremony, a moment that highlights their hard work and dedication to their sport.

Competition and Exposure

Athletes will begin their competitions on 10 March, following training and divisioning rounds. The event provides a unique opportunity for Gibraltar’s athletes to compete at the highest level in their respective sports, gaining invaluable experience and exposure on an international platform.

Global media attention on the Games is significant, with nearly 500 journalists from 47 countries set to cover the event. ESPN, the Special Olympics’ Global Broadcast Partner, will provide live coverage of the Opening Ceremony and select competitions, ensuring that Gibraltar’s participation is showcased to a worldwide audience.

A Milestone for Gibraltar’s Special Olympics Program

Gibraltar’s participation in the Special Olympics World Winter Games represents another milestone in the nation’s commitment to inclusive sports. With athletes gaining experience in international competitions, the event provides a vital step in their development, inspiring future generations to pursue their sporting ambitions.

As Gibraltar’s team prepares to take on the challenge, the local community stands in support, eager to celebrate their achievements and the spirit of sportsmanship they bring to the global stage. The latest reception highlighting this.

Leading the SOG delegation is Head of Delegation Annie Risso. The team will be supported by coaches Andy Ramage, Francis Mauro and Michael Mauro ensuring the athletes are prepared to give their best performances. The alpine skiing contingent features Francis Avellano and Samuel Santos, both of whom have medalled at the previous World Winter Games, showcasing their talent and determination on the slopes. Joining them are snowshoers Sallyann Mauro, Ryan Viagas, and Merlin Florkowski, who are set to make their mark in their respective event. This prestigious Games, hosted in Turin, brings together athletes from around the world to celebrate inclusivity, perseverance, and excellence in winter sports. The SOG team has been training rigorously in preparation for the competition, and their participation underscores Gibraltar’s commitment to providing opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities to excel in sports.

National Director Annie Risso expressed her excitement, stating, “We are incredibly proud of our athletes and their dedication to their sports. Francis and Samuel’s previous successes at the World Winter Games are a testament to their hard work, and we are excited to see Sallyann, Ryan, and Merlin compete on this global stage. This is a moment of immense pride for Gibraltar, and we know our athletes will inspire us all with their courage and determination.”

(updated with comments from Head of Delegation)

