The Gibraltar Snooker League got underway for the second half of the season. In Division 1 Michael Kane who leads the way with 7 wins out of 7, won his 8th match in a row when he beat Peter Bensadon 3-0 and compiled a break of 101. The highest break seen in the Gibraltar league for the last 3 years. Michael playing in the league for the 1st time has proven to be the man to beat and has been in terrific form with further breaks of 76 and 69.

Francis Becerra is currently in 2nd place with 6 out of 7 wins and trails Michael Kane by 6 points. Francis will be representing Gibraltar in the WST Gibraltar Open with the top professional snooker players in the World between 24th -26th March 2022.

Paul McLeod who in 2020/21 won division 2 and was promoted to the top tier, has continued his performances and is currently in 3rd place. Paul is currently 5 points behind Francis.

In Division 2, Lawrence Sissarello has won 6 out of 6 and is top of the division by 5 points from Harrish Viroomal. Lawrence has been in terrific form this season and has currently defeated everyone in the division as they head into the 2nd half of the season.

To follow all the results go to https://gibraltarsnooker.com/singles-league-fixtures-results-2021-22