Gibraltar snow volleyball team will make history this weekend

History will be made this Friday when Gibraltar is represented for the first time in an official snow volleyball competition.

Martin Gomez, Chris Segovia and Karl Pardo coached by GVA head coach Nenad Tatic are attending the CEV Snow Volley tour in Turkey.

The pair travelled this week to Turkey after completing their training in Gibraltar.

Matches start as from this Friday and will be streamed live by ‪Eurovolley.tv‬.

Photos courtesy GVA

