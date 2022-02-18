Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar snow volleyball team will make history this weekend

By Stephen Ignacio
18th February 2022

History will be made this Friday when Gibraltar is represented for the first time in an official snow volleyball competition.
Martin Gomez, Chris Segovia and Karl Pardo coached by GVA head coach Nenad Tatic are attending the CEV Snow Volley tour in Turkey.
The pair travelled this week to Turkey after completing their training in Gibraltar.
Matches start as from this Friday and will be streamed live by ‪Eurovolley.tv‬.
Photos courtesy GVA

Most Read

Local News

‘Logistical nightmare’ as 32-tonne artillery piece is recovered ready for restoration

Wed 16th Feb, 2022

Features

Couple marks 70 years together

Mon 14th Feb, 2022

UK/Spain News

Man arrested after incident on Spanish side of the border

Sun 13th Feb, 2022

Local News

DPC clears major projects that will change key locations around Rock

Thu 17th Feb, 2022

Local News

TNG files plans for major Eastside development

Fri 11th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
The battle for Queen of the Road to be decided in final race

17th February 2022

Sports
Gibraltar basketball will be heading to internationals this summer

17th February 2022

Sports
Gibraltar Snooker League got underway for the second half of the season

17th February 2022

Sports
Gibraltar darts players head for PDC Tour events

17th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022