Gibraltar spent nearly £6m on protective equipment during Covid-19 pandemic
The Gibraltar Government has spent close to £6 million so far on personal protection equipment (PPE) in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. PPE was purchased throughout the pandemic to ensure that the Gibraltar Health Authority would at no point run out of stock and thereby expose clinical staff and patients to the virus. Additionally,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here