Gibraltar Squash Association takes part in Oporto Masters tournament
Gibraltar Squash Association recently sent 13 players to the Oporto Masters tournament in Portugal. The event attracted players from across Europe competing to become the champion for their age range. The association was represented in over 35, over 40, over 45, over 55, over 65 and over 70 sections. Over 35 section The GSA was...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here