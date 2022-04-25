Gibraltar Squash finishes 9th in ESF European Team Division 3 Squash Championships 2022
Gibraltar squash finished ninth in the ESF European Team Division 3 Squash Championships 2022 after beating Guernsey and then Jersey in 9-10th play offs during last week’s ESF European Team Division 3 Squash Championships 2022. Gibraltar had been drawn into Pool C in the earlier phase of the competition where they came up against Slovenia...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here