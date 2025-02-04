Gibraltar Squash Gears Up for Major Spring Events at Europe’s Top Facility

Gibraltar Squash is preparing for its flagship Spring events at what has been described as “one of Europe’s best squash facilities,” the squash courts at the Europa Sports Complex. These courts are set to host a tournament featuring the largest prize money in Europe.

The GSA Racketball Open Tournament, hailed as “the 57’s flagship event,” promises to be a landmark competition with the largest prize money for racketball in Europe. The Open winner will receive £1,000, with additional cash and prizes awarded across all categories.

With Gibraltar’s unique appeal as a destination—offering opportunities for Rock tours and basking in the Mediterranean sunshine—the organisers are confident the event will attract top names in the game. Gibraltar’s squash facilities have earned widespread praise since the sports complex opened, bolstered by successful recent tournaments.

The tournament is being promoted through a dedicated website, gsa57racketball.com, where players can register for as many categories as they qualify for, all at a reasonable fee. Organisers encourage players to secure their spot, advising, “Be sure to put your names down on the list!”

For players traveling to Gibraltar, the organisers offer assistance with travel arrangements, urging participants not to hesitate to ask for help.

The GSA Racketball Open Tournament will take place from Friday, 14th March to Sunday, 16th March 2025. Local squash enthusiasts and newcomers to the sport are likely to enjoy top-tier matches, especially if turnout matches the high attendance of recent tournaments.

The tournament is just the beginning of a packed calendar. The Gibraltar Squash Association has also announced the GSA Racketball Invitational Tournament, scheduled for 22nd–23rd May 2025.

“The GSA players hope to take on many outside challengers in this ‘friendly’ competition,” stated the GSA on its official website. “As always, the tournament will conclude with the obligatory social. Come along, show your support, and maybe stay for the finals party!”

In addition to these tournaments, the GSA is hosting Racketball Club Nights every Thursday from 5:00 PM. These sessions are open to all members and newcomers interested in trying the sport. “It’s a great way to meet other members and play a variety of opponents of different skill levels,” the GSA announced.

With its state-of-the-art facilities and growing popularity, Gibraltar is solidifying its reputation as a key hub for squash and racketball enthusiasts across Europe.

(As published Thursday 30th January 2025)