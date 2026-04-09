Gibraltar Squash Masters in May

The Gibraltar Squash Association will be hosting a Gibraltar Squash Masters, from May 8th–14th at the Europa Sports Complex.

"Following the huge success of our recent Racketball event, we’re looking forward to welcoming Masters players from across the UK and Europe for another fantastic week of squash," announced the association earlier this week.

"Expect a great atmosphere both on and off the court… competitive matches, plenty of social events, and the chance to enjoy some sunshine while catching up with friends old and new.

"Gibraltar offers a unique setting for a tournament, combining high-quality squash with everything you’d want from a trip away."

The association has recently hosted a number of international events which have been well attended both by players from abroad and locally, as well as attracting attention from local spectators. Europa Sports complex facilities providing for seating areas from which fans of the sport can watch matches, raising its profile both locally and internationally.