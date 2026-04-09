Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Apr, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar Squash Masters in May

By Stephen Ignacio
9th April 2026

The Gibraltar Squash Association will be hosting a Gibraltar Squash Masters, from May 8th–14th at the Europa Sports Complex.
"Following the huge success of our recent Racketball event, we’re looking forward to welcoming Masters players from across the UK and Europe for another fantastic week of squash," announced the association earlier this week.
"Expect a great atmosphere both on and off the court… competitive matches, plenty of social events, and the chance to enjoy some sunshine while catching up with friends old and new.
"Gibraltar offers a unique setting for a tournament, combining high-quality squash with everything you’d want from a trip away."
The association has recently hosted a number of international events which have been well attended both by players from abroad and locally, as well as attracting attention from local spectators. Europa Sports complex facilities providing for seating areas from which fans of the sport can watch matches, raising its profile both locally and internationally.

Most Read

Gib residents spared tight checks as Spain applies EES measures at border 

Wed 8th Apr, 2026

Local News

Plans to relocate mental health acute ward abandoned as board highlights need for assisted living 

Wed 8th Apr, 2026

Local News

US submarine in Bay of Gibraltar crew transfer 

Tue 31st Mar, 2026

Local News

Hidden chambers uncovered behind sealed doorway in Landport Tunnel 

Thu 2nd Apr, 2026

Local News

Gibraltar entrepreneur develops eco-friendly paddleboards with an eye on sustainability

Thu 9th Apr, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th April 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Rugby U16s Impress at Marbella Festival Cup

9th April 2026

Sports
Rugby action this weekend

8th April 2026

Sports
"There is a core of young players with clear potential" - Gotal says as Gibraltar prepare for next match

8th April 2026

Sports
Gibraltar futsal start World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo this Thursday

8th April 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026