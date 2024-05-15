Gibraltar Squash Masters Tournament Wraps Up with Local Victories

After a weekend of skill and sportsmanship, the Gibraltar Squash Masters tournament concluded with some great finals, showcasing local talent and attracting players from across the continent as part of the European Squash Masters Tour. With seven divisions categorized by age and gender, the event provided a platform for competitors of all levels to showcase their prowess on the court.

Among the standout performers were Gibraltar’s own Ivan Flores, Christian Navas, and John Potton, who triumphed in their respective divisions, garnering admiration from spectators and fellow players alike.

Ivan Flores proved his star status, claiming victory in his final match with unparalleled finesse, securing a flawless win in straight sets of 3-0. Flores has only ever lost 2 matches in the European Masters tour and continues to dominate his category.

Meanwhile, Christian Navas faced a serious challenge in a hard-fought battle against Canarian contender Javier Gonzalez Fernandez. Despite the intense competition, Navas showcased resilience, fitness and skill, ultimately emerging triumphant and claiming another title on home soil.

In the over 75 category, John Potton was awarded the gold medal as the highest placed player in the combined over 70/ over 75 section.

Gibraltar’s Colleen Devincenzi-Clemens performed exceptionally well to beat the Romanian number 3 seed to clinch a place in the Women’s over 35 semi-finals, losing to the ultimate champion Bev Brockway. Devincenzi-Clemens took the first game, but the experienced Brockway fought back to win the match. Brockway continued this form into the final taking a quick first 2 games. Her opponent, Maju Besada, staged a small comeback to win the third before Brockway closed out the match to take her second Gibraltar Masters victory.

Throughout the tournament, players and spectators alike revelled in the atmosphere and competitive spirit that permeated the event. From thrilling matches to moments of remarkable athleticism, the Gibraltar Squash Masters tournament captivated audiences and left a lasting impression on all who attended. - C.D.

