Gibraltar squash open will see pros start play this Wednesday
Squash pros return to the Rock this week with the Gibraltar Squash Open taking place at the Europa Squash complex squash facilities this week. The Gibraltar Open is described as the sole PSA Open tournament on European soil this week with the Challenger 5 level Gibraltar Open taking place from Wednesday, July 13 to Saturday,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here