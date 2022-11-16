Gibraltar stamps their mark with victory against Liechtenstein

Gibraltar 2-0 Liechtenstein

There was little of the friendly atmosphere as teams warmed up. The visitors Liechtenstein had arrived focused and determined in their warm-up with their head coach watching over Gibraltar’s initial warm-up session seizing up the team.

There would be few differences from the team Liechtenstein had met in the Nations League. Tjay De Barr was making his return after a years absence and Scott Wiseman was missing. However, Bernardo Lope was a new addition which the visitors had not met before.

For Gibraltar this was a further chance to stamp their mark and make their own statement as to why they deserved to be seen as a League C side and no longer just a minnow.

With rain having washed across Gibraltar during the morning the prospects of filling the stands had always been doubtful. As kick off approached the brave few who dared watch under the threatening rain clouds started to arrive as the rain held off for the start.

With Lee Casciaro and Tjay De Barr once again partnering upfront the fans could at least hope for some offensive football from Gibraltar.

It was a strange start as Tjay started pushing player down after Liechtenstein fiegned start. The incident highlighting how this was far from a friendly.

The challenges were coming in from early on as Gibraltar went on offensive from the start.

The first yellow came after four minutes after pulling Tjay back as he took on the defence at the centre.

Gibraltar had to moments later scramble a ball from the goalmouth after giving free kick away. Dayle blocking from the ground and between Chipolina and Annesely clearing the danger.

Gibraltar saw a goal disallowed on the eleventh minute for offside as they took the game back to the visitors.

Gibraltar was to score just two minutes later. With Britto and Olivero advancing lines Gibraltar forced a throw in close to corner flag. Roy Chipolina rising high to head in for the first.

Gibraltar maintained the momentum with defenders going forward to support play as Gibraltar looked for a second.

Tjay was to cause mayhem for Liechtenstein and he took on defenders down the flank and put in a great ball. Initially miscued in front of goal, the ball ended at the feet of Walker who struck with venom. His shot blocked on the line by the arm of a defender. Walker not just scoring Gibraltar’s second but ensuring Liechtenstein went down to ten men after just twenty minutes.

Two minutes later Gibraltar should have had a second penalty but were denied even though it looked like a clear trip in the box.

Pressing high Gibraltar started to dominate possession at one point making twenty passes before the visitors touched the ball to the chants of ‘we got the ball.”

On the half hour after another twenty odd short passes Jayce put through Ethan Britto with a lovely chip which saw Liechtenstein struggle to block the subsequent shot. A Gibraltar player getting struck on the back and denying Gibraltar its own third.

The latter part of the first half saw Liechtenstein gain some ground on the field but had few opportunities with Gibraltar having the better chances.

Gibraltar was to make a change at halftime with Jolley coming on for Sargeant. Liechtenstein also made a change replacing their goalkeeper.

The first three five minutes saw Dayle Coleing make a save but Gibraltar respond with a ball going just wide off the post and another hitting the post as they went on the offensive.

Gibraltar once again pressed high and penned the visitors back to the chants from the east stand faithful.

On the 56th minute Britto, who was threatening upfront behind De Barr came close to scoring. A floated cross from Walker met by Britto behind the defence and going across goal.

Liechtenstein made two further changes with half an hour of play still left leaving just two substitute more with a team playing just the ten men and struggling.

Conceding a free kick at the far end on the 61st minute Liechtenstein were defending deep with all ten men in the box.

Gibraltar was to see the ball go across goal on the 63rd as Liechtenstein struggled to clear their defence.

It was the turn of Tjay De Barr to put the ball just over after a perfectly threaded ball by Lee Casciaro.

Liechtenstein responded with their own attempt at goal but Coleing who had not had much to do went down well to collect.

It was an immediate response from Gibraltar with Lee Casciaro in one of his long runs putting in a good ball forcing a corner from a long kick by Coleing.

Tjay was to come off for Reece Styche with Liechtenstein making two further changes.

Julian Valarino was to come in for Lee Casciaro on the 74th minute completing the replacement of the initial front men.

Julian was to have his first shot at goal just four minutes later. Collecting well and his shot screaming across goal.

In the 80th minute the referee saw how he had lost control of the match after Julian Valarino was kicked on the ground with only yellow cards shown. A subsequent melee, reacting to the incident seeing Gibraltar’s bench getting involved with Liechtenstein players as the scenes turned momentarily ugly. The incident is likely to be investigated with some of the behaviour from the visiting side likely to raise eyebrows.

Gibraltar was to make three changes with Joseph Chipolina, Jamie Coombes and Nicholas Pozo coming on.

Walker, Britto and Annseley coming off.

Gibraltar’s edge was lost after the incident although giving Liechtenstein little on the ball of any significance.

With three minutes added time Gibraltar was to head for victory with some comfort.

The final whistle saw players who had confronted each other shaking hands and smiling to each other putting behind the momentarily lapse which had marred the match.

Gibraltar coming away with another victory against Liechtenstein and stamping their position.