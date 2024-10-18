Analysis and Opinion by Stephen Ignacio

As the English-speaking media focused on the latest international football news—most notably, Thomas Tuchel’s appointment as the new England manager—little attention was given to another manager’s success in leading his team to a fifth consecutive match without defeat.

While this record may seem insignificant to most of the international football world, Julio Ribas, head coach of the Gibraltar national team, has guided his side toward a potential second automatic promotion from League D in the Nations League. A draw against Liechtenstein, preceded by a 1-0 victory over San Marino, has set Gibraltar up for one final group match, where a win will guarantee promotion. Even a draw could leave them with a chance at promotion if successful in any potential play-off matches.

Just eleven years after Gibraltar’s entry into UEFA, they are ranked 198th, ahead of both Liechtenstein and San Marino, who have been competing under UEFA for longer. Now, Gibraltar is aiming for a second promotion in what would be just the fourth edition of the Nations League since the competition’s founding.

Notably, Gibraltar’s success—even without promotion—comes against the backdrop of significant disparities in resources and financial capabilities. Comparisons between Thomas Tuchel and Julio Ribas may seem far-fetched, but Gibraltar’s vast resource gaps aren’t just evident in comparison to Europe’s top footballing nations—they’re also apparent when compared to teams Gibraltar faces, and even beats, on the field.

With a total budget of £218,000 for all its coaches and technical staff (figures from the 2021/22 Gibraltar FA financial summary), the contrast is stark when seen in black and white. Research through available resources shows that countries like Latvia pay their head coach more than Gibraltar allocates for its entire senior coaching and technical staff. For instance, the head coach of the Faroe Islands reportedly earns between £100,000 and £150,000, based on online data and media reports.

National football team managers’ salaries vary widely depending on the team’s stature, success, and the country’s football culture. Top nations pay millions to secure prominent coaches, while smaller nations trying to break into the higher tiers or maintain mid-tier status still offer hundreds of thousands. Based on figures sourced from public reports, estimates from sports finance analysts, and news articles, Gibraltar is financially on par with nations like San Marino, Andorra, and Liechtenstein. However, Gibraltar lags behind countries like the Faroe Islands, Malta, Lithuania, and Moldova, which they may face while competing between League D and League C.

Although exact salaries are not frequently disclosed and are often estimated based on available financial data, Gibraltar’s future development will depend on the expertise and efforts of those it hires, rather than on its financial means. Some top nations spend more on their head coaches than Gibraltar spends on football in total each season.

Here are some examples of national team managers’ salaries based on recent reports (as of 2022-2023):

Hansi Flick (Germany)

Annual Salary: €6.5 million

Flick’s salary reflects his club-level achievements and the prestige of managing a powerhouse like Germany.

Gareth Southgate (England)

Annual Salary: £5 million (€5.8 million)

Southgate’s salary has increased over time, reflecting England’s consistent performance under his leadership.

Tite (Brazil)

Annual Salary: €3.5 million

Managing Brazil comes with immense pressure, hence the significant salary.

Didier Deschamps (France)

Annual Salary: €3.8 million

Deschamps’ successes, including winning the 2018 World Cup, justify his high salary.

Luis Enrique (Spain)

Annual Salary: €2.9 million

Enrique earned this during his tenure as Spain’s manager, reflecting his experience as a former Barcelona coach.

Roberto Mancini (Italy)

Annual Salary: €3 million

After leading Italy to the Euro 2020 title, Mancini’s salary remained substantial.

Fernando Santos (Portugal)

Annual Salary: €2.5 million

Santos’ long tenure and Portugal’s Euro 2016 victory increased his pay.

Gregg Berhalter (USA)

Annual Salary: $1.2 million (€1.1 million)

Berhalter’s salary is competitive in the context of North American football.

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)

Annual Salary: €2.6 million

Scaloni led Argentina to Copa América and the World Cup, earning a moderate salary compared to European managers.

Aliou Cissé (Senegal)

Annual Salary: €300,000

While modest compared to European counterparts, Cissé’s salary is high for African national team coaches.

Salaries for national team managers vary widely, from a few hundred thousand euros for smaller nations to several million for football powerhouses. European managers tend to earn significantly more, while those from less prominent footballing nations typically receive lower wages.

An overview of some of the teams Gibraltar may face in the coming years, should they maintain their momentum, shows how doubling their resources would still not be enough to attract the quality of managers like those of Bulgaria, Iceland, or Slovenia. For instance:

Kosovo: Franco Foda earns around €300,000 per year.

Bulgaria: Mladen Krstajić earns approximately €250,000 annually.

Malta: Michele Marcolini earns around €150,000.

Moldova: Serghei Cleșcenco earns approximately €180,000 per year.

Liechtenstein: Martin Stocklasa earns around €45,000 annually.

Luxembourg: Luc Holtz earns about €350,000 per year.

Iceland: Åge Hareide earns around €350,000 annually.

While Gibraltar has been successful on the field, considering its small size and limited pool of players, its future development will depend heavily on the determination and commitment of the individuals involved, rather than financial incentives. The introduction of professional football to Gibraltar, where player wages have dramatically increased, particularly among the top local players, has already influenced the national team’s dynamics. In some cases, top players now earn more than the national head coach, which will affect Gibraltar’s ability to attract talent for coaching roles in the future.



An estimated breakdown of the expenditures for senior men’s national team coaching and technical staff for several UEFA member countries based on recent reports and available financial statements. This data varies based on each country’s financial transparency and reporting practices, with compiled estimates where specific figures are not always disclosed:

