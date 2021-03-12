Gibraltar still has green light to host Women’s futsal tournament.
Although women’s football has still a long way to go before it returns to the field of play, its futsal category is likely to still get a boost this Spring with UEFA’s European qualifier preliminary round group C matches still scheduled to be hosted in Gibraltar. The mini tournament which will pit Gibraltar’s women’s futsal...
