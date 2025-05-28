Gibraltar strengthens global tax cooperation through CATA membership and OECD engagement

The Government of Gibraltar has announced two developments highlighting its commitment to international tax cooperation and transparency.

Gibraltar has formally joined the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators (CATA), an organisation that promotes dialogue, knowledge exchange and capacity-building among Commonwealth tax administrations. This move is intended to reinforce Gibraltar’s alignment with global tax standards and enhance its tax governance practices.

Through CATA membership, Gibraltar gains access to a wide network of expertise, training resources and collaborative opportunities on issues related to tax policy, administration, enforcement and reform.

In a related development, Gibraltar recently participated as a guest speaker in an online OECD knowledge session on the implementation of Pillar 2 of the Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS). The session, attended by over 120 representatives from tax authorities and policy institutions worldwide, addressed the adoption of global minimum tax rules.

Senior officials from Gibraltar’s Income Tax Office presented the jurisdiction’s approach to Pillar 2 implementation, including legislative planning, stakeholder consultation and administrative preparation.

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry with responsibility for Taxation, Nigel Feetham, said: “Gibraltar’s accession to CATA marks another positive step in our ongoing strategy to proactively engage with respected international tax organisations and promote robust, transparent and effective tax practices.”

“Similarly, our invitation to contribute to the OECD’s Pillar 2 knowledge session reflects international recognition of Gibraltar’s constructive approach and commitment to upholding global standards.”

“We are proud to share our perspective as a small but sophisticated jurisdiction and to contribute to these important global discussions.”

The Government of Gibraltar has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a fair, competitive and internationally compliant tax system and plans to continue its collaboration with CATA, the OECD and other international partners.