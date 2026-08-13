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Thu 13th Aug, 2026

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Local News

Prior Park students achieve strong A Level and BTEC results

By Chronicle Staff
13th August 2026

Prior Park School Gibraltar is celebrating a 100% pass rate in this year’s A Level and BTEC Level 3 results, with 48% of grades awarded at A* to A and 89% at A* to C.

Prior Park said the results were above its forecasted targets set by UK education data company Fischer Family Trust (FFT), with students also securing places at their first-choice or insurance university destinations.

The school’s value-added score was 1.27, meaning that, on average, students achieved grades at least one whole grade above their FFT predictions.

All seventeen subjects achieved a positive value-added score, with the school adding that many individual results were two or three grades above the external forecast.

The results also resulted in 95% of students securing their first-choice or insurance university.

These included places at Russell Group universities such as Durham, UCL, Cardiff, King’s College London, York and Newcastle.

Students will go on to study a range of subjects including law, nursing, engineering, physics, education and special educational needs, business management and architecture.

Headteacher Paul Martyn praised the students for their academic success.

“Whilst our students attaining truly excellent grades and outperforming externally set forecasts is impressive, where we send our students next is the real quality measure of a school,” Mr Martyn said.

“Seeing so many achieve their dreams and goals brings us immense satisfaction as a community. These results reflect our belief and culture that only when each child feels happy, supported, and treated as an individual can they truly excel.”

Mr Martyn said the results also reflected achievements beyond academic performance.

“Our students leave us not only with excellent grades but with the values, skills, and confidence to make a meaningful impact in the world,” Mr Martyn said.

“Today is a day of celebration of their achievements, their journeys, and the bright futures ahead of them.”

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