Gibraltar stunned by France as they faced defeat

France 45 - 34 Gibraltar

Once again, Gibraltar found themselves on the Isle of Man, ready to challenge for the Division Two title of Europe Netball. Their campaign began with a flourish as they swiftly notched a point, setting the tone for a fierce contest. However, France wasted no time in leveling the score, showcasing their own determination.

As the game unfolded, Megan Ruiz's steady hand on the ball added a second point for Gibraltar, reassuring the team after an initial miss by Courtney. The early moments were fraught with tension as Gibraltar sought to find their rhythm amidst the spirited opposition.

An unexpected setback struck Gibraltar early on when Hartman was forced to exit the game due to a fall, prompting an unplanned substitution. This disruption compounded the nerves already present, allowing France to capitalize and draw level once more, thwarting Gibraltar's efforts to gain a foothold.

Gradually settling into their stride, Gibraltar employed quick passing and nimble movements to reclaim the lead, edging ahead 3-2 with five minutes remaining in the quarter. Hartman's return from a brief hiatus injected stability into Gibraltar's defense, bolstering their resolve against France's advances.

Despite Gibraltar's previous victory over France, this encounter proved to be a more formidable challenge, with France seizing the initiative and surging ahead to a 5-3 lead midway through the first quarter. Gibraltar found themselves on the defensive, grappling to contain France's onslaught.

France's defensive prowess was evident as they thwarted Gibraltar's attempts to level the score, maintaining a two-point advantage as the first quarter drew to a close. The seesaw battle continued, with both teams exchanging points in a relentless pursuit of dominance.

As the game progressed into the second quarter, France seized control, establishing a commanding lead of 16-11. Gibraltar's defense struggled to contain France's sharpshooters, leading to a widening deficit.

Despite Gibraltar's valiant efforts to rally, France maintained their momentum, extending their lead to 19-12. The gap underscored the challenges facing Gibraltar as they navigated their debut in European netball, with France showcasing their dominance on the court.

Gibraltar faced an uphill battle as they entered the final five minutes of the quarter, striving to halt France's scoring spree. Despite their defensive efforts, France continued to press forward, stretching their lead to 23-14.

As the halftime buzzer sounded, Gibraltar found themselves trailing 25-17, with France asserting their authority on the game. Despite the setback, Gibraltar remained determined to regroup and mount a comeback in the second half.

However, France maintained their momentum as the third quarter got underway, quickly extending their lead to 30-19. Gibraltar struggled to gain traction, with their offensive efforts stymied by France's resolute defense.

Despite their best efforts, Gibraltar remained unable to bridge the gap, trailing 36-26 at the end of the third quarter. The challenge ahead loomed large for Gibraltar, with France's formidable squad posing a formidable obstacle to their aspirations of victory.

As the fourth quarter commenced, France wasted no time in extending their lead, further dimming Gibraltar's hopes of a comeback. Despite Gibraltar's resilience, France's dominance proved insurmountable, as they cruised to a 45-34 victory.

Although Gibraltar's debut in the Europe Netball competition ended in defeat, they emerged determined to learn from the experience and redouble their efforts in future matches. France's impressive performance served as a stark reminder of the level of competition awaiting Gibraltar on the international stage.