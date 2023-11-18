Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 18th Nov, 2023

Sports

Gibraltar Suffers Record Defeat in European Qualifiers Against France

By Stephen Ignacio
18th November 2023

France secured a resounding 14-0 victory over Gibraltar, marking a devastating start for the latter against the World Cup finalists. Gibraltar faced setbacks early on, notably when an own goal by Ethan Santos, and an unaddressed penalty claim moments earlier, opened the scoring for France.

A rapid French counterattack saw Santos inadvertently deflect the ball into his own net. Shortly after, an offensive move resulted in Mouehli inadvertently redirecting the ball into the goal. Gibraltar’s situation worsened as Santos’s challenge, resulting in an injury to Emery and a red card, left them with ten players.

By the 29th minute, France had extended their lead to 4-0, with Mbappe converting a penalty awarded through VAR. Gibraltar struggled and conceded two more goals within minutes, reaching a daunting 6-0 deficit by the 35th minute.

The first half concluded with France leading 7-0, leaving Gibraltar’s coach, Julio Ribas, tasked with rallying his team to prevent an even greater defeat. Despite efforts to reorganize defensively in the second half, France continued their dominance. Gibraltar defended admirably but succumbed to France’s relentless attacks, conceding several more goals.

As the match progressed, France’s lead surged to a staggering 14-0, making it the heaviest defeat in Gibraltar’s international football history and marking France’s largest victory in European qualifiers. The match ended with a sobering record for Gibraltar, while France showcased their prowess in a commanding display.

Gibraltar now needs to regroup and refocus as they face the daunting task of playing the Netherlands next on Tuesday.

