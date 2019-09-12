Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar switches to LNG as North Mole power plant opens for business

By Eyleen Gomez
12th September 2019

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo fired up engine number six in the North Mole power plant on Thursday, thereby enabling 60-80% of Gibraltar’s power to be sourced from this site. This marked the official opening of the new power plant. At the event, a raft of ministers, delegates from the various companies involved in the project...

