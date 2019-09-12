Gibraltar switches to LNG as North Mole power plant opens for business
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo fired up engine number six in the North Mole power plant on Thursday, thereby enabling 60-80% of Gibraltar’s power to be sourced from this site. This marked the official opening of the new power plant. At the event, a raft of ministers, delegates from the various companies involved in the project...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here