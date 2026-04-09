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Thu 9th Apr, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar table tennis international claims podium in Andalusian circuit

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By Stephen Ignacio
9th April 2026

Gibraltar table tennis national team player Jacks Thomas Anthony was to complete and excellent tournament in El Puerto de Santa Maria ahead of Easter taking podium in the Andalucia Table Tennis Circuit.
Jack Thomas Anthony, representing his club CD El Puerto TM was to complete an impressive run during the tournament with a 3-0 victory in the final. Leaving little doubt as to his superiority in the table on the day.
His triumph came on Saturday, March 28, raising praise among Gibraltar players.

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