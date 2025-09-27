Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 27th Sep, 2025

Gibraltar take on Trinidad and Tobago as ‘finals’ start with Northern Ireland beating Barbados

By Stephen Ignacio
27th September 2025

A full schedule of netball finals will be taking place this weekend as the Netball World Youth Cup comes to its conclusion with the final between Australia and New Zealand due to close nine days of top quality netball on the Rock this Sunday.
This Saturday morning the first of the final placement finals already started with Northern Ireland taking on Barbados to decide 17th/18th place. Northern Ireland with their first win in the tournament.
Next up will see Gibraltar play Trinidad and Tobago for 15/16th place. The main matches this Saturday morning to be played across the Tercentenary Sports hall. With the afternoon matches moving to Europa Sports Hall later.
The final will be played on Sunday at 7pm at Europa Sports Hall.

