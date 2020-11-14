Gibraltar take promotion prospects to the very wire after scoreless draw with San Marino
Gibraltar will be forced to get either a draw or win on Tuesday against Lichtenstien if they are to earn themselves promotion to the Nations League C. A goalless draw against San Marino leaves Gibraltar three points ahead of their closest opponents, Lichtenstein, having gone through this latest edition of the Nation’s League without conceding...
