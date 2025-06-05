Gibraltar team Collectify wins two awards at UK Young Enterprise finals

Local Young Enterprise business Collectify won two awards at the UK Young Enterprise finals, namely Best Customer Service award and the Creativity Award.

Collectify travelled the UK to represent Gibraltar in the finals as winners of Young Enterprise Gibraltar 2025 company programme.

As part of the competition they were in Manchester Metropolitan University on Wednesday morning at 9:30am setting up and servicing their stall to mystery shoppers and customers.

Jessie Chipol Nuñez, Managing Director of Collectify, told the Chronicle, it was “a great opportunity” to showcase the team’s work.

The business’ aim is to educate through fun by creating collectible cards with each pack featuring eight cards centred around local food, locations, organisations and people.

The product also aims to bridge a gap between older and younger generations; bringing them together with a common interest, Gibraltar.

“To be honest, the team and I are absolutely ecstatic with the results and have had a great time meeting and discussing with other teams and businesses,” said Mr Chipol.

“Young enterprise has been an amazing experience and to be completely transparent we are equally grateful and proud of both awards and happy that our efforts have been recognised.”

And on winning the Customer Service award, he said: “it's amazing to see how far we've come communicating to people since the beginning of the competition.”

For more information on Collectify go to https://www.collectifyye.com