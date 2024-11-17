Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 17th Nov, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar Ten-Pin Bowling: Brooklyn Messengers Lead Handicap Standings After Four Weeks

By Stephen Ignacio
17th November 2024

The Gibraltar Ten-Pin Bowling Association’s 2024/2025 season is in full swing, with Brooklyn Messengers leading the Handicap Team Standings after four weeks of intense competition. The standings, updated as of November 12, show Brooklyn Messengers holding a perfect 4-0 record, accumulating 30 points with 36 games played. They boast the highest total pinfall of 6,554, with an impressive high game score of 546 and a match high of 620.
Close behind them are the Harlequins, with 27 points and a record of 3-1. The Harlequins have demonstrated strong play, racking up a total pinfall of 6,285 and achieving the league’s highest match score so far, at 653. In third place are Wigs, with 25 points and a 3-1 record, sporting a total pinfall of 6,132 and a high game score of 511.

Top Handicap Player Standings
In the individual standings, Reece Heath of Wigs leads with an impressive handicap pinfall average of 204 after just two games. Not far behind is Philip Macedo of Split Personalities, who holds a 197 average over four games, and Jayce Webber of Brooklyn Messengers, who sits at third with a 194 average across eight games. Notable high scores include Jamie Hickey of Brooklyn Messengers, who recorded a 250-pin handicap game and a match high of 645 pins.

Mid-Table Battles and Individual Achievements
Teams like Lightning Strikes, Split Happens, and Kingpins are neck and neck in the mid-table, each sitting on 20 points. Notable performers include Steve Croft of Lightning Strikes, who achieved a handicap high game score of 261, the highest individual game score so far this season.

Building Momentum in the League
The season is shaping up to be competitive across the board. Brooklyn Messengers will aim to maintain their momentum as they eye a league championship heading into the final week before a break in competition, while teams like Harlequins and Wigs continue to chase close behind.

Most Read

Local News

Increase in admission fees to Upper Rock

Fri 15th Nov, 2024

Local News

Heavy rain expected Wednesday

Tue 12th Nov, 2024

Local News

Queen’s residents say relocation to shared motel is going ‘from bad to worse’

Fri 15th Nov, 2024

Local News

DPC knocks back Europa Road developments over height, density and environmental concerns

Thu 14th Nov, 2024

Local News

Man charged with historical child sex offences

Fri 15th Nov, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th November 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar U20 Rugby team triumphs in historic debut win against Jamaica

16th November 2024

Sports
Rogers gets off to flying start in Road Runner League

16th November 2024

Sports
Gibraltar Fishing Club – fourth out of six Eastern Beach Competitions

16th November 2024

Sports
Last minute penalty leaves Gibraltar having to wait for final group match result

15th November 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024