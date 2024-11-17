Gibraltar Ten-Pin Bowling: Brooklyn Messengers Lead Handicap Standings After Four Weeks

The Gibraltar Ten-Pin Bowling Association’s 2024/2025 season is in full swing, with Brooklyn Messengers leading the Handicap Team Standings after four weeks of intense competition. The standings, updated as of November 12, show Brooklyn Messengers holding a perfect 4-0 record, accumulating 30 points with 36 games played. They boast the highest total pinfall of 6,554, with an impressive high game score of 546 and a match high of 620.

Close behind them are the Harlequins, with 27 points and a record of 3-1. The Harlequins have demonstrated strong play, racking up a total pinfall of 6,285 and achieving the league’s highest match score so far, at 653. In third place are Wigs, with 25 points and a 3-1 record, sporting a total pinfall of 6,132 and a high game score of 511.

Top Handicap Player Standings

In the individual standings, Reece Heath of Wigs leads with an impressive handicap pinfall average of 204 after just two games. Not far behind is Philip Macedo of Split Personalities, who holds a 197 average over four games, and Jayce Webber of Brooklyn Messengers, who sits at third with a 194 average across eight games. Notable high scores include Jamie Hickey of Brooklyn Messengers, who recorded a 250-pin handicap game and a match high of 645 pins.

Mid-Table Battles and Individual Achievements

Teams like Lightning Strikes, Split Happens, and Kingpins are neck and neck in the mid-table, each sitting on 20 points. Notable performers include Steve Croft of Lightning Strikes, who achieved a handicap high game score of 261, the highest individual game score so far this season.

Building Momentum in the League

The season is shaping up to be competitive across the board. Brooklyn Messengers will aim to maintain their momentum as they eye a league championship heading into the final week before a break in competition, while teams like Harlequins and Wigs continue to chase close behind.

