Wed 5th Oct, 2022

Sports

Gibraltar to be represented at Blackball billiard world championships in France

By Stephen Ignacio
5th October 2022

France will the coming days host country of the Blackball billiard world championships. The events will take place from October 8 to 15, 2022, at the Albi exhibition center.  Gibraltar will be among the teams competing with representation in the men’s, womens, special needs and over 40s competitions. The Blackball World Championships brings together around...

