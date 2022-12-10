Gibraltar to be represented at FINA World Championships in Melbourne

Gibraltar will be represented by a team of four at the16th FINA World Swimming Championships this week.

The team, with Team Manager Linda Alvarez set off on their long journey making a stop at Doha, Qatar hosts of the football world cup.

Prior to their departure the team was sent best wishes by Minister for Sport Steven Linares.

Minister Linares said; “You have all been training extremely hard for this event and I know you will face very tough competition in your different disciplines. As the Minister for Sport I would like to send you all the support and best wishes from the whole of Gibraltar. I am sure you will all excel and once again put Gibraltar in the world map of sports. Enjoy the experience, and all the best”!

The Gibraltar Amateur Swimming Association, four swimmers are Aidan Carroll, Matt Savitz, Rachel Sanders and Asia Kent. The latter two will be competing for the first time in a world championship, according to the profile listings on FINA, Asia Kent coming on the back of an impressive Commonwealth Games Performance which saw her achieve national records are her young age.

The 16th FINA World Swimming Championships (25 m) are scheduled to take place from 13 to 18 December 2022 in Melbourne, Australia at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre. Swimming events in the championships will be conducted in a 25-metre outdoor (short course) pool.