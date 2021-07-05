Gibraltar to be represented in online ‘Continent v Continent’ dance finals

The Gibraltar National Dance organisation recently participated in an online Virtual championship organised by the International Dance Organization, with the aim of helping dancers all over the world to have something to strive towards in Covid times.

This virtual championship aims to pitch the best dancers from each continent against each each other virtually, following the IDO competition format.

To select the best of Europe the continent was divided into four ‘Regions’ ; North, South, East and West, with each region holding their own qualifiers.

After these qualifiers the best of each region competed against each other to be amongst the best of Europe to represent the European continent in the final of the Continent vs Continent Championship.

Chenille Brown from the Showdance Company with her Jazz Solo “Mein herr” choreographed by Sabrina Abudarham has qualified amongst the best 10 solos from over 70 solos in the adult performing arts category.

She will be representing the European Continent in the Grand final of the Continent vs Continent Championships to be live streamed on the IDO youtube channel on the 9th July 2021.

An adult showdance group piece entitled “Stand by me” from the Transitions Dance academy also qualified from the first rounds of the competition, narrowly missing out in the last round.

This piece was choreographed by Gillaine Alman and Amy Parody and finished 17th from over 50 group pieces in the performing arts category.