Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Gibraltar to be represented in online ‘Continent v Continent’ dance finals

By Chronicle Staff
5th July 2021

The Gibraltar National Dance organisation recently participated in an online Virtual championship organised by the International Dance Organization, with the aim of helping dancers all over the world to have something to strive towards in Covid times.

This virtual championship aims to pitch the best dancers from each continent against each each other virtually, following the IDO competition format.

To select the best of Europe the continent was divided into four ‘Regions’ ; North, South, East and West, with each region holding their own qualifiers.

After these qualifiers the best of each region competed against each other to be amongst the best of Europe to represent the European continent in the final of the Continent vs Continent Championship.

Chenille Brown from the Showdance Company with her Jazz Solo “Mein herr” choreographed by Sabrina Abudarham has qualified amongst the best 10 solos from over 70 solos in the adult performing arts category.

She will be representing the European Continent in the Grand final of the Continent vs Continent Championships to be live streamed on the IDO youtube channel on the 9th July 2021.

An adult showdance group piece entitled “Stand by me” from the Transitions Dance academy also qualified from the first rounds of the competition, narrowly missing out in the last round.

This piece was choreographed by Gillaine Alman and Amy Parody and finished 17th from over 50 group pieces in the performing arts category.

Most Read

Sports

Andalusian hockey selections cancels visit to Gibraltar at last minute

Sun 4th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian man dies in Ghana while volunteering for charity

Sun 4th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar backs plan for global minimum corporate tax of 15%

Fri 2nd Jul, 2021

Local News

Govt confirms another seven Delta variant infections, as active Covid cases reach 24

Fri 25th Jun, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
The Garrison Library, open to all

5th July 2021

Features
Budding detectives learn the ropes with CSI team

5th July 2021

Features
Youth Arts Jamboree offers wide range of opportunities for development

5th July 2021

Features
Crispy chilli beef - Saturday Kitchen

2nd July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021