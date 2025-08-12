Gibraltar to host Active Travel Month in September

Gibraltar will hold an Active Travel Month from September 1 to 30, encouraging individuals, businesses, schools and community groups to replace short car journeys with walking or cycling.

Organised by OTWO Magazine, the Sustainable Transport Action Group and the Gibraltar Netball Association, the initiative is supported by local sponsor AMA Group and will raise funds for the Gibraltar Cardiac Association and Diabetes Gibraltar. It is being held ahead of the Netball World Youth Cup 2025.

Participants can join as individuals or in teams through workplaces, clubs or schools, using the free Strava app to track their kilometres. Clubs will compete for leaderboard positions, with the campaign also tracking total carbon emissions saved in partnership with local sustainability consultancy Asile Ltd.

Two public awareness events are planned: on Friday, August 30 at the Piazza from 10am to 2pm, and on Friday, September 6 at the ICC from 10am to 2pm. Visitors will be able to register, receive help with Strava, and purchase raffle tickets in support of the initiative.

Local ambassadors supporting the event include Stefan Borge, Dr John Cortes, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, Christian Santos, Leslie Bruzon, Brenda Cuby, Raul Mesa and Owen Smith.

The month will end with an award ceremony recognising winners with trophies. Organisers said: “Let’s get Gibraltar moving this September. We invite all the community to come together and make a visible, measurable impact on our health and environment. This September, we’re turning it into a fun challenge for everyone.”

Participation is free and open to all, with more information available through the OTWO Challenge social media page.