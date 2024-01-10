Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Jan, 2024

Gibraltar to host Small States Championships in June

By Stephen Ignacio
10th January 2024

Gibraltar is due to host the Athletic Associations Small States of Europe Championship in June. According to the latest calendar of events of the IAAF Gibraltar will be the venue for the championships this coming June. The event, which will be one of the biggest international events to be hosted at Lathbury since it was first launched for the Island Games in Gibraltar, is expected to bring to Gibraltar teams from Andorra, Cyprus, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro and San Marino, with over 200 athletes expected to compete in track and field events.
It is understood the number of athletes and participating member states is as yet unknown with the logistics of travelling to Gibraltar among one of the key areas being looked at by organisers and participating states.
The Small States of Europe Championship is one of the major events for the smaller members in European Athletics, with the AASSE a part of European Athletics and IAAF Athletics catering for the smaller member associations.
The Athletic Association of Small States of Europe (AASSE) is a transnational organization representing the athletic interests of smaller European nations. It was created following a proposal by the Cyprus, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg delegations at the Congress of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) in Barcelona in 1989.
The official formation of AASSE took place during the 1994 European Athletic Association Congress in Venice in presence of the EAA president Carl-Olaf Homen. The Constitution Rules were signed by the representatives of Andorra, Cyprus, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta and San Marino.
Since then Gibraltar has formed part of the association with Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association President Frank Carreras presently holding the post of President as well as forming part of European Athletics Council and Commissions.

