Gibraltar to host UEFA U16 Development Tournament in March 2024

The Gibraltar FA has announced that Gibraltar has been selected to host a UEFA U16 boys Development Tournament in March of 2024.

The Development Tournament will be played at the Victoria Stadium, from the 13th to the 19th March and will feature the Under 16 national teams of the Faroe Islands, Lithuania, Iceland and Gibraltar.

Exact tournament schedules, match dates and kick off times will be announced in due course once they are confirmed and ratified by UEFA.

Gibraltar FA General Secretary, Ivan Robba, said: “We are thrilled to be able to announce today that UEFA have selected Gibraltar as a venue to host an Under 16 Development Tournament in 2024.”

“The decision is testament to the amazing work that is being done throughout all of our EYPD and Youth programmes.”

“Planning and organisation to host the tournament in March of 2024 is already well under way and we can’t wait to welcome Iceland, Faroe Islands and Lithuania to Gibraltar next March.”