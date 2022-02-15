Gibraltar to host UEFA Women's Futsal Preliminary Round

The Gibraltar FA have announced that UEFA have confirmed that Gibraltar has been selected as a Group Host for this year's UEFA Women's Futsal Preliminary Round.

“As a result, Gibraltar's National Women's Futsal Team will play their Qualifying Group at the Tercentenary Sports Hall final early May.

“The draw for the UEFA Women's Futsal Euro Preliminary Round Group takes place at 2pm on the 18th February and sees Gibraltar ranked 19th out of the 24 nations taking part in the tournament.

“This year the tournament now returns to its usual scheduling after last years delayed staging of the 2020 edition.”

Gibraltar FA General Secretary Ivan Robba is delighted at the news that Gibraltar has been confirmed as a qualifying group host stating:

"UEFA have once again reaffirmed their confidence in Gibraltar, and the Gibraltar FA's ability to host tournaments of this kind. Today’s news is an excellent endorsement of the hard work that is being put into the Women's game in general on the Rock and we look forward to Friday's draw eagerly awaiting confirmation of who our opponents will be at the Tercentenary Hall in May!"