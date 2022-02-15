Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar to host UEFA Women's Futsal Preliminary Round

By Stephen Ignacio
15th February 2022

The Gibraltar FA have announced that UEFA have confirmed that Gibraltar has been selected as a Group Host for this year's UEFA Women's Futsal Preliminary Round.
“As a result, Gibraltar's National Women's Futsal Team will play their Qualifying Group at the Tercentenary Sports Hall final early May. 
“The draw for the UEFA Women's Futsal Euro Preliminary Round Group takes place at 2pm on the 18th February and sees Gibraltar ranked 19th out of the 24 nations taking part in the tournament.     
“This year the tournament now returns to its usual scheduling after last years delayed staging of the 2020 edition.”
Gibraltar FA General Secretary Ivan Robba is delighted at the news that Gibraltar has been confirmed as a qualifying group host stating:
"UEFA have once again reaffirmed their confidence in Gibraltar, and the Gibraltar FA's ability to host tournaments of this kind. Today’s news is an excellent endorsement of the hard work that is being put into the Women's game in general on the Rock and we look forward to Friday's draw eagerly awaiting confirmation of who our opponents will be at the Tercentenary Hall in May!" 

Most Read

Features

Couple marks 70 years together

Mon 14th Feb, 2022

UK/Spain News

Man arrested after incident on Spanish side of the border

Sun 13th Feb, 2022

Local News

TNG files plans for major Eastside development

Fri 11th Feb, 2022

Brexit

Treaty negotiators are ‘rowing in the same direction’, Albares says

Mon 14th Feb, 2022

Brexit

Govt warns preparing for no deal outcome is ‘of fundamental importance’

Thu 10th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Only one place for futsal play-offs left to decide

15th February 2022

Sports
Netball - Bavaria bite at heels of top guns for netball’s first division title

14th February 2022

Sports
Hockey - Bavaria, Grammarians and Europa with wins

14th February 2022

Sports
Rugby - Not quite the final expected

14th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022