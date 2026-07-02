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Thu 2nd Jul, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar to host WDF Silver and Bronze darts events

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd July 2026

Gibraltar will host a series of World Darts Federation (WDF) events this weekend, organised by the Gibraltar Darts Association (GDA).
The Europa Sports Hall will stage the men's and ladies' WDF Silver events, along with two WDF Youth Bronze tournaments.
According to officials, 140 players from 56 nations had registered for the events at the latest count.
Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon praised the work of the Gibraltar Darts Association and its president, Alex Nuñez, together with the association's committee, for securing the opportunity to host the WDF events.
Bruzon said Gibraltar aims to bid to host WDF Gold-standard events in the near future. He added that planning was already under way for future tournaments, with the aim of establishing Gibraltar as a regular venue on the WDF calendar.
The minister also noted that the events had attracted significant international participation despite being confirmed after the WDF calendar had already been set.
The programme begins with the pairs' competition on Friday, July 3.

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