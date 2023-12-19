Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar to introduce ‘top-up tax’ on multinationals as bridging measure in global reform

Photo by JP Latin

By Brian Reyes
19th December 2023

Gibraltar will legislate “as early as possible” in 2024 to introduce a top-up tax on major multinational companies as a first step to implementing a global agreement to reform the international tax system. The OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting, of which Gibraltar is a member, seeks to ensure large multinational enterprises...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

City Hall marks inaugural weddings with love stories spanning continents

Mon 18th Dec, 2023

Local News

‘Potential source’ of Legionnaire’s disease ‘identified and isolated’

Mon 18th Dec, 2023

UK/Spain News

Guardia Civil investigates fatality after alleged collision between smugglers’ vessels

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Local News

'Exquisite’ book on Gibraltar’s urban heritage launched at GEMA

Mon 18th Dec, 2023

Local News

RGP officer accused of unauthorised disclosure of police data

Wed 13th Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Red Cross spreads festive cheer with Christmas deliveries

19th December 2023

Local News
'Exquisite’ book on Gibraltar’s urban heritage launched at GEMA

18th December 2023

Opinion & Analysis
Searching for Albert Hammond’s Rock Roots

18th December 2023

Opinion & Analysis
From Civil Servant to property expert who remains a ‘fanatic of home ownership’

16th December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023