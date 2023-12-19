Gibraltar to introduce ‘top-up tax’ on multinationals as bridging measure in global reform
Gibraltar will legislate “as early as possible” in 2024 to introduce a top-up tax on major multinational companies as a first step to implementing a global agreement to reform the international tax system. The OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting, of which Gibraltar is a member, seeks to ensure large multinational enterprises...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here