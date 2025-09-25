Gibraltar to play Fiji next as new schedule announced

Gibraltar netball's Under 21 will face Fiji in their next match as Netball World Youth Cup 2025 organisers return to the original schedule.

Concerns over the new timings of the new schedule, alongside the demands on teams led to discussions over changes that had been made which saw a late change on Wednesday evening to start the next phase of the competition at a later time of the morning.

Originally announced for matches to start at 9am, less than twelve hours after the last match of the group phase had finished the new schedule now sees an 11am start with England taking on Scotland and MAlaysia taking on Trinidad and Tobago.

Gibraltar now plays at 5pm against Fiji.

The changes came about following Zambia and Sri Lanka's withdrawal from the competition for non-appearance.