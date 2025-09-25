Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 25th Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar to play Fiji next as new schedule announced

By Stephen Ignacio
25th September 2025

Gibraltar netball's Under 21 will face Fiji in their next match as Netball World Youth Cup 2025 organisers return to the original schedule.
Concerns over the new timings of the new schedule, alongside the demands on teams led to discussions over changes that had been made which saw a late change on Wednesday evening to start the next phase of the competition at a later time of the morning.
Originally announced for matches to start at 9am, less than twelve hours after the last match of the group phase had finished the new schedule now sees an 11am start with England taking on Scotland and MAlaysia taking on Trinidad and Tobago.
Gibraltar now plays at 5pm against Fiji.
The changes came about following Zambia and Sri Lanka's withdrawal from the competition for non-appearance.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Spain’s King Felipe hails ‘historic’ Gibraltar pact in UN address

Wed 24th Sep, 2025

Local News

Three art ‘trailblazers’ launch new exhibition

Wed 24th Sep, 2025

Local News

Contractor cuts through three cables, again plunging Gib into darkness

Tue 16th Sep, 2025

Local News

‘Severe’ cockroach infestation shocked professionals

Thu 18th Sep, 2025

Local News

TG says audit motion ‘unfair, unnecessary and vindictive’ 

Tue 23rd Sep, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
NWYC2025 keep same format for stage two after discussions with teams

25th September 2025

Sports
South Africa top group table while Malawi finish with big win too

24th September 2025

Sports
Gibraltar U21 played reigning champions New Zealand in their last group match

24th September 2025

Sports
England overcome Jamaican energy for sweeping win in NWYC final group matchday

24th September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025