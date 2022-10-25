Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th Oct, 2022

Gibraltar to play Liechtenstein and Andorra in November

By Stephen Ignacio
24th October 2022

Gibraltar’s Senior Men’s National team will play two international friendlies in November, versus Liechtenstein and Andorra at the Victoria Stadium, to complete their 2022 international match calendar.
Liechtenstein are no strangers to Gibraltar, having visited the Victoria Stadium three times in recent years, losing 2-1 in October 2018, drawing 1-1 in November 2020 and 0-0 in March 2016.
Andorra’s Men’s National Team will visit the Victoria Stadium for the first time in an official international, with the only previous fixture between Gibraltar and Andorra finishing 0-0 in June of 2021 at the Estadi Nacional in Andorra La Vella.
The full details of Gibraltar’s November 2022 internationals are as follows:
Gibraltar v Liechtenstein
Wednesday 16 November 2022 Victoria Stadium, 7pm
Gibraltar v Andorra
Saturday 19 November 2022 Victoria Stadium, 6pm
Ticketing information for both matches will be published

