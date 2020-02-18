Gibraltar to play Malta and Liechtenstein in March
Gibraltar looks to be heading to both Malta and Liechtenstein next month for their international friendly fixture schedules. According to the latest fixtures listed by Sky Sports and BBC in their international fixture lists Gibraltar will be playing against Malta on March 26th and Liechtenstein on March 29th. The listings come at a time when...
