Fri 9th Apr, 2021

Sports

Gibraltar to play Slovenia and Andorra in June

By Stephen Ignacio
9th April 2021

The Gibraltar Football association have announced that Gibraltar’s National Team will play two International Friendlies, away from home, in this June’s International Window.

The first June fixture sees Gibraltar travel to Slovenia to take on a national team ranked 63rd in the world on the 4th June. Slovenia, like Gibraltar have had recent success in the UEFA Nations League, winning their Group in League C.

Slovenia also kicked off their World Cup Qualifiers with a brilliant 1-0 win at home to Croatia, however away defeats to Russia and Cyprus last month has left them with work to do in Group H if they are to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

The second friendly, in June’s away double header of International Fixtures, sees Gibraltar travel to Andorra on the 7th June. Andorra who are currently 158th in FIFA’s World Rankings sit 5th in Group I of FIFA's World Cup Qualifiers, losing all three of their internationals in March against Poland, Hungary and Albania.

Exact venues and kick off times for both matches will be confimred shortly.

