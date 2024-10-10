Gibraltar tops group table after win against San Marino

Gibraltar 1

San Marino 0

Julio Ribas showed his trust in his starting eleven by keeping an unchanged line-up against San Marino from the team that played against Liechtenstein. This wasn’t the first time Gibraltar had faced San Marino in the Nations League. Their previous encounter in Gibraltar, during the pandemic, saw Graeme Torrilla score what became the winner. However, San Marino’s win against Liechtenstein had unexpectedly placed them at the top of the table. Another warning sign came when the San Marino Under-21s defeated Gibraltar Under-21 3-0 this past June, showing they too were in a transitional period and determined to shed their past record.

The fact that Gibraltar had already gained promotion from League C made them the favorites. They were also the team everyone in League D wanted to beat, especially sides like San Marino, who were keen to prove they could replicate Gibraltar’s success.

Europa Point Stadium was packed with fans. Flashing lights and a glam-style introduction added to the razzmatazz at Gibraltar’s temporary national stadium. San Marino, in their light blue and white kit, were expected to sit deep and defend.

From kickoff, Gibraltar signaled their attacking intent with an early long punt forward by Banda. However, it was San Marino who launched the first attack, winning a corner just a minute and a half into the game. Gibraltar cleared at the near post, but San Marino came forward again. Gibraltar regained possession and went on the offensive. A free kick from Liam Walker led to a corner for Gibraltar, with San Marino scrambling the ball off the line, denying a goal after just five minutes.

Gibraltar began to settle into their game, pushing San Marino into their own half. Scanlon, wearing number 14, drew a foul as he threatened to break down the flank, earning San Marino a yellow card. Annesley controlled the subsequent free kick well, leading to a corner. Lope’s attempt, however, flew well over the goal.

The fouls kept coming, with De Barr struck in the throat after 12 minutes. San Marino struggled to clear their defense, and again, Lope’s shot from the edge of the box went high. San Marino picked up another yellow card just two minutes later after another foul on De Barr. Walker floated in the free kick, and Lope, on the run, struck the ball first-time, hitting the crossbar—his third attempt on goal in as many minutes.

San Marino were increasingly forced into their half as Gibraltar piled on the pressure in search of a goal. In the 20th minute, Scanlon dribbled past players, opening space for Britto, whose shot was blocked by the San Marino keeper. Gibraltar had already surpassed, in just 20 minutes, the number of goal attempts they had in the entire second half of last year’s Euro qualifier group matches.

San Marino tested Banda with a free kick into the six-yard box, but he was well-positioned to gather the ball. Moments later, Scanlon took his chance with a first-touch volley, only for his effort to be blocked by defenders.

Despite the score still being 0-0, San Marino posed a sporadic threat, with corner deliveries coming dangerously close. Gibraltar knew the job wasn’t done yet. San Marino made an early substitution, with Rossi leaving the field injured after half an hour. Used to defending deep, San Marino remained confident, hoping to stall Gibraltar’s progress. Gibraltar, not accustomed to playing on the front foot at the international level, found themselves frustrated as San Marino successfully absorbed pressure and disrupted play.

As halftime approached, Gibraltar posed another threat in the 36th minute with a free kick from Walker, but it was comfortably collected by the San Marino keeper. The visitors quickly regained possession and pushed Gibraltar back. San Marino broke quickly, with Nanni trying to round Banda, only for Lope to clear into a corner.

At halftime, there was a special moment as Chief Minister Fabian Picardo presented former captain Roy Chipolina with a certificate and conducted an interview in front of the full stadium, with the crowd applauding Chipolina’s years of service as Gibraltar’s captain.

San Marino came out aggressively in the second half, immediately launching long balls into Gibraltar’s box. Gibraltar defended solidly, regaining possession and winning a series of corners soon after. Walker’s floated curler was met by Torrilla’s volley, which was flicked just wide for a third corner. San Marino scrambled to clear the subsequent corners as Gibraltar piled on the pressure.

As the game passed the hour mark, and San Marino continued to hold Gibraltar to a 0-0 draw, concerns arose. Another draw would put Gibraltar on the back foot in their bid for promotion, with San Marino doubling their points. Gibraltar responded by increasing their pressure.

Finally, in the 63rd minute, Britto broke the deadlock. Running onto a great ball across the penalty area, he struck first-time from a tight angle, beating Colombo and placing the ball into the far post. The goal came just as San Marino had started to feel comfortable disrupting Gibraltar’s rhythm.

After the goal, Gibraltar briefly sat back, allowing San Marino to gain some ground. But Gibraltar’s defense held firm. Britto had another chance in the 68th minute, winning an aerial duel and unleashing a shot that flew just inches over the top corner.

In the closing stages, San Marino pushed forward, creating some anxious moments for Gibraltar. Lazari was fortunate to stay on the pitch after a deliberate trip near the referee, who only issued a yellow card. With ten minutes left, Ribas made changes, bringing on Ronan for Scanlon. Torrilla also received a yellow card for a rash challenge, as San Marino maintained their momentum, seeking an equalizer.

In the 82nd minute, fans called for a penalty when De Barr, sprinting to meet a ball before the keeper, was blocked by a defender, but the officials waved play on. Gibraltar absorbed the pressure, and Banda saved the day after losing possession at the halfway line, bravely pushing the ball away from danger.

As the game entered injury time, San Marino earned their sixth and seventh yellow cards, frustration growing as they failed to break through Gibraltar’s defense. In the final minute, San Marino had a chance in front of goal, but they couldn’t apply the finishing touch. Gibraltar held on to secure three well-earned points, and now led Group 1 of League D with four points.