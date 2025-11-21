Gibraltar Training Centre welcomes 2025 apprentice intake

The Gibraltar Training Centre has inducted 35 apprentices onto its 2025 intake for construction skills training, with a further group due to start an engineering programme on November 24.

The new starters have enrolled on the City and Guilds Level 1 Extended Certificate in Construction Skills, a three-month foundation programme designed to equip candidates with essential practical competencies.

Those who complete the course will be able to progress onto one of two pathways: the City and Guilds NVQ Level 2 Diploma in Building Maintenance or the City and Guilds NVQ Level 2 Diploma in Plumbing, each lasting around 15 months.

As part of their induction, apprentices were introduced to the full Gibraltar Training Centre team, received an overview of how the apprenticeship programme operates and toured the centre’s facilities.

In addition, the Gibraltar Training Centre will induct a further seven apprentices on November 24 for the EAL NVQ Level 2 Diploma in Engineering Operations, a nine-month programme leading to the EAL NVQ Level 3 Electrical Engineering pathway.

The Minister for Employment, Christian Santos, praised the dedication of both the new apprentices and the Gibraltar Training Centre’s staff:

““I want to wish every one of our new apprentices the very best of luck as they begin their training journey. The Gibraltar Training Centre team has done exceptional work in renewing and strengthening the training offer across construction and engineering. Their commitment to providing high-quality, industry-relevant skills is invaluable to Gibraltar’s future workforce, and I thank them for the professionalism and passion they bring to this important programme.”

The Government of Gibraltar said it welcomed the new cohort and looked forward to supporting the apprentices as they gain skills to build careers in essential trades.