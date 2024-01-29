Gibraltar Triathlon looks towards World Triathlon

Gibraltar Triathlon is looking into the future with a rebrand which highights it close ties with the world governing body of the sport and a new partnership which they hope will help them meet the demands of an extensive calendar during 2024, including the Triathlon World Championships in Malaga.

A spokesperson for the association commented on its rebrand, “following a detailed review of a number of submissions, Gibraltar Triathlon has recently rebranded. Its new logo incorporates modern text and a globe graphic, and is intended to reflect its close association with the sport’s principal governing body, World Triathlon.

“Gibraltar Triathlon worked closely with World Triathlon to create a brand that showed their collective links, while retaining a Gibraltar theme in its words and colours. The shared graphic reflects both the global status of Gibraltar within the sport, and the three triathlon disciplines of swim, bike and run.”

Gibraltar Triathlon President Chris Walker adding, “following discussions with World Triathlon and an extensive internal design process, we are very pleased to have concluded a rebranding that brings a more modern feel to Gibraltar Triathlon, while also clearly demonstrating our status as a full member of World Triathlon”.

In a further statement issued this Monday the Gibraltar Triathlon announced it had “entered into an exclusive sponsorship agreement with Gibraltar International Bank for 2024, a packed year of events for Gibraltar’s triathletes that includes the Triathlon World Championships in Malaga.

“The deal will see the Gibraltar International Bank logo featured prominently on the race kit of the Gibraltar national triathlon team.”

“With a few weeks to go before qualifying, Gibraltar Triathlon expects to send a number of national team athletes to the World Championships in Malaga. The collaboration with Gibraltar International Bank will allow it to source a new kit for all athletes, and further subsidise their preparations and events throughout 2024.”

Reflecting on the deal, Gibraltar International Bank CEO Peter Horton said, “we are honoured to display the Gibraltar International Bank brand at the World Championships in Malaga, showcasing our commitment to excellence and community engagement. We wish our national team success in the World Championships. This partnership reflects our dedication to promoting a healthier and more active lifestyle in Gibraltar.”

Chris Walker further adding, “we are delighted to be supported by Gibraltar International Bank in 2024, an exciting year that includes the World Triathlon Championships in Malaga. I have no doubt that Gibraltar’s athletes will compete with pride, determination and success at their various events throughout 2024. To do so while displaying a Gibraltarian brand of the calibre of Gibraltar International Bank is a genuine honour for us all”.

